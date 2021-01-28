3 Tulsa County residents die from flu; overall flu-related deaths in Oklahoma total 6 since September

The flu has claimed its first victims of the 2020-2021 season in Tulsa County, the Oklahoma State Health Department reported Thursday.

Three Tulsa County residents, two adults in the 25-49 year age group and one adult in the 65+ year age group, have died of flu-related illnesses since December 2020, according to the State Health Department. None of those deaths occurred within the past week.

There have been six flu-related deaths in Oklahoma since September

The Tulsa Health Department said getting a flu vaccine is more important this season as the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season continue side by side.

“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this season to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu,” said Tulsa Health Department Clinic Manager, Ellen Niemitalo. “A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.”

The flu vaccine is available through the Tulsa Health Department to anyone six months old and older at the James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129 E. Ave. and the Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica.