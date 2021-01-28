3 Tulsa County residents die from flu; overall flu-related deaths in Oklahoma total 6 since September

The flu has claimed its first victims of the 2020-2021 season in Tulsa County, the Oklahoma State Health Department reported Thursday.
Three Tulsa County residents, two adults in the 25-49 year age group and one adult in the 65+ year age group, have died of flu-related illnesses since December 2020, according to the State Health Department. None of those deaths occurred within the past week.
There have been six flu-related deaths in Oklahoma since September
The Tulsa Health Department said getting a flu vaccine is more important this season as the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season continue side by side.
“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this season to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu,” said Tulsa Health Department Clinic Manager, Ellen Niemitalo. “A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.”
The flu vaccine is available through the Tulsa Health Department to anyone six months old and older at the James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129 E. Ave. and the Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica.
Appointments can be set up by calling 918-582-9355 or requesting an appointment online. Masks are required and clients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.
Individuals should not get a COVID-19 vaccination and a flu vaccination at the same time, the CDC recommends. COVID-19 vaccinations should be given at least 14 days before or after other vaccines because there is limited knowledge on the safety and effectiveness of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine with other ones.
“It is possible have flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time,” Niemitalo said. “Flu and COVID-19 can both result in serious illness, including illness resulting in hospitalization or death. The flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the illness less severe if you do get it and keep you from spreading. The more people who are vaccinated, the more people who are protected.”
According the Tulsa Health Department, there have been 45 flu-related hospitalizations in Tulsa County. Five Tulsa County residents have been hospitalized in January. The Tulsa Health Department has administered over 10,000 flu vaccines in the county.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 85 flu-related fatalities in Oklahoma.