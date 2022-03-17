3 random pellet gun attacks may be TikTok challenge-related, Tulsa police say

Police believe a social media challenge is related to three random pellet attacks in downtown Tulsa.

A photo shared by Tulsa Police Department shows multiple bruises on a victim of the pellet gun assaults, one of three reported in the same vicinity late Wednesday.

"We have reason to believe that these incidents may have been recorded and could be part of a social media/TikTok challenge," police said in the post.

One target was a KJRH reporter-photographer who was preparing for a 10 p.m. newscast, according to Tulsa police. A puffy coat reportedly prevented injury from at least five pellets fired at the reporter's back near Boston Avenue and Reconciliation Way.

According to that reporter, someone shouted “Yeah, get them!” from an older model sedan with multiple passengers.

Around the same time, near the same location as the reporter, a man reported being hit by what he thought were paintballs; police said they turned out to be pellets.

Also reported in the same time frame was the shooting near Cincinnati and Second Street that left a woman bruised around her chest and neck.

As St. Patrick's Day celebrations might continue into Friday, police urged people to be aware of their surroundings, especially downtown. They believe the three attacks are all connected.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS; callers may remain anonymous. Reference case 2022-012105.

"If you witness one of these incidents happening, please call 911 immediately," police said.

