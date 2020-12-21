3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on westbound BA Expressway

Three drivers were injured Monday morning in a five-car crash along westbound Broken Arrow expressway, Tulsa police reported.

Mingo Valley Traffic Lt. James Peters said a package delivery driver was programming her GPS when she topped the hill near Memorial Drive and rear-ended a vehicle sitting in morning traffic, which rear-ended another.

Two other vehicles swerved to avoid the crash and clipped each other, Peters said, each rolling.

The driver of the vehicle the van struck, a man in his 20s, was hospitalized in stable condition with significant head and possible back injuries, Peters said, and the drivers of the cars that rolled were taken to a hospital as a precaution for minor injuries.

The four-lane highway was completely blocked for about an hour, and traffic backed up from the crash to U.S. 169.

"I don't remember ever doing that before," Peters said. "Crashes right there are common, but they're usually not that serious. The speed was a factor."

The speed limit along the stretch is 65 mph.

Peters said traffic investigators will wait to see how the significantly-injured driver fares before deciding between an inattentive driving citation or more serious charges for the delivery driver.

