3 injured in five-vehicle crash on westbound BA Expressway

Three drivers were injured Monday morning in a five-car crash along the westbound Broken Arrow Expressway, Tulsa police reported.

A package delivery driver was programming her GPS when she topped the hill near Memorial Drive and rear-ended a vehicle sitting in morning traffic, which rear-ended another vehicle, Lt. James Peters said.

Two other vehicles swerved to avoid the crash and clipped each other, Peters said. Each of those two vehicles overturned, he said.

The driver of the vehicle the van struck, a man in his 20s, was hospitalized with significant head and possible back injuries but was stable, Peters said, adding that the drivers of the cars that rolled had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The highway was completely blocked for about an hour, and traffic backed up from the crash to U.S. 169.

"Crashes right there are common, but they're usually not that serious, Peters said. "The speed was a factor."

The speed limit along the stretch is 65 mph.

Peters said traffic investigators will wait to see how the significantly injured driver fares before deciding between an inattentive driving citation and pursuing more serious charges for the delivery driver.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.