 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 dead after motorist drives wrong way up U.S. 169 off-ramp, police say
0 Comments

3 dead after motorist drives wrong way up U.S. 169 off-ramp, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TripleFatal.JPG

Tulsa police said a driver drove north up U.S. 169 south's off-ramp for 91st Street before striking a southbound vehicle. All people involved were killed. They have not yet been identified. 

 Google Earth

Three people died late Monday after a motorist drove the wrong way up a highway off-ramp in south Tulsa, police said. 

Officers responded to the scene on U.S. 169 south just north of the 91st Street off-ramp after 10 p.m., where the wrong-way vehicle had struck a southbound vehicle head-on in the inside lanes. 

The southbound vehicle began to burn, and a passerby was pulling two bodies out of the vehicle when police arrived, according to a Tulsa Police news release. They have not yet been identified. The passerby was an off-duty registered nurse, police said. 

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Kristin Hussein, was also pronounced dead on scene. 

Although "sad" and "scary," it's not the first time a vehicle has traveled the wrong-way up an off-ramp in the city, Tulsa Police Officer Andre Baul said. Most of the time such crashes are caused by people who are simply confused, but the Medical Examiner's Office will run a toxicology report on Hussein to determine whether she was under the influence of any substances. 

The Medical Examiner will do the same for the unidentified bodies, though investigators believe they had "little to no" time to avoid the collision, the release states. 

Southbound traffic was diverted at the 81st Street exit for a couple of hours while investigators collected evidence at the scene. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant panda celebrates first birthday with cake at the National Zoo in D.C.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

+2
Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park
Politics

Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park

  • Updated

A general theme of a rally Friday evening connected COVID-19 (described as a bioweapon developed by the Chinese, possibly with the assistance of Dr. Anthony Fauci), fear-enforced totalitarianism, election fraud, the military-industrial complex, and medical professionals who are either lying or don't know what they're talking about.

It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate
Politics

It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate

  • Updated

The city on Monday announced that all employees and visitors will be required to wear masks in public spaces within City Hall. Only hours later, the City Council held a special public meeting to discuss implementing a citywide mask mandate.

Oklahoma City hospitals make passionate plea to help 'overwhelmed' emergency rooms as 'dire' COVID-19 surge threatens care

COVID surge in Oklahoma schools prompts quick pivots to distance learning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News