3 dead after motorist drives wrong way up U.S. 169 off-ramp, police say

Three people died late Monday after a motorist drove the wrong way up a highway off-ramp in south Tulsa, police said.

Officers responded to the scene on U.S. 169 south just north of the 91st Street off-ramp after 10 p.m., where the wrong-way vehicle had struck a southbound vehicle head-on in the inside lanes.

The southbound vehicle began to burn, and a passerby was pulling two bodies out of the vehicle when police arrived, according to a Tulsa Police news release. They have not yet been identified. The passerby was an off-duty registered nurse, police said.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Kristin Hussein, was also pronounced dead on scene.

Although "sad" and "scary," it's not the first time a vehicle has traveled the wrong-way up an off-ramp in the city, Tulsa Police Officer Andre Baul said. Most of the time such crashes are caused by people who are simply confused, but the Medical Examiner's Office will run a toxicology report on Hussein to determine whether she was under the influence of any substances.

The Medical Examiner will do the same for the unidentified bodies, though investigators believe they had "little to no" time to avoid the collision, the release states.

Southbound traffic was diverted at the 81st Street exit for a couple of hours while investigators collected evidence at the scene.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.