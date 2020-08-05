USGS quake Aug 5

Map courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an Oklahoma earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 3.1 on Wednesday morning.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was about 3 miles northwest of Ames in north-central Oklahoma, and recorded at 5:13 a.m.

Since the beginning of June, Oklahoma recorded 20 earthquakes of at least 2.5 magnitude, including a 4.2 magnitude on June 20; the night of President Trump's Tulsa rally.

