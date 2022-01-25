25-year-old Stillwater woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-35, troopers say

A 25-year-old Stillwater woman was killed in a collision Monday in Noble County.

Victoria Patton was driving a 2019 Toyota Yaris northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 about a mile north of Perry, according to a preliminary collision report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

About 6:15 p.m., Patton's vehicle struck a southbound 2019 Chevy Suburban head-on. She was extricated from the vehicle after being pinned four hours, troopers said. Patton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Suburban — a 35-year-old Marysville, Kansas, man — was hospitalized in serious condition, troopers stated. Five passengers in that vehicle, including four juveniles, were treated for minor injuries.

In the report, troopers stated the cause of the crash was Patton driving the wrong way on the interstate. Further details remain under investigation, including how Patton's northbound vehicle entered southbound lanes.

