Tacos may be one of the best — and messiest — foods ever.

This week, thanks to Cinco de Mayo, is the perfect time to find your favorite tacos and indulge and make a mess.

In fact, in Tulsa, tacos will even be falling from the sky in honor of this holiday.

You read that right.

On Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m., the sky in front of Elote will be filled with parachute tacos, and if you’re lucky, you’ll catch one.

So, of course, Elote made our list of 25 places to grab a taco and celebrate.

There may even be some places on this list you haven’t tried yet. So, enjoy and don’t forget the napkins!