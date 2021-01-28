24/7 fridge offers free food for Tulsans: 'People here are so kind and for the community,' organizers say

Volunteers sign up online and coordinate within a Facebook group to keep the fridge stocked and cleaned.

Even when unclaimed produce is nearing its expiration date, local restauranteurs can swipe it, create delicious prepared meals, and restock the fridge, Daroga said, noting recent such action on the part of a chef from Vintage Wine Bar in downtown Tulsa.

“Every time I open the fridge and see a bunch of food in there, my faith in humanity’s restored a ton,” Goodnough said.

Daroga said she and Goodnough intend to keep participation and access to the fridge project as barrier-free as possible.

The fridge differs from most food giveaways in allowing recipients relative anonymity, Daroga said. There’s no form to fill out, no ID to show and no questions to answer.

Volunteers stop by to clean and restock when their schedule allows, and they sometimes happen to meet recipients, creating new community relationships and resulting in a flood of heartfelt messages of gratuity to the project’s direct inbox on Instagram, Daroga said.