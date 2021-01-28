24/7 fridge offers free food for Tulsans: 'People here are so kind and for the community,' organizers say

For Emily Daroga, the last straw was seeing thousands of onions go into a trench to rot.
As the images from an out-of-state farm flashed across her screen last year, illustrative of the food waste that occurred in the fallout of the budding pandemic, she couldn’t help but recognize a cruel juxtaposition.
“Seeing that and also knowing the reality for a lot of my students is what made me aware,” Daroga said in an early January interview.
The Tulsa Public Schools teacher was soon in talks with fellow educator Lexi Goodnough, and in about six months, the first Tulsa Community Fridge was installed east of downtown.
The Kendall Whittier Community Fridge, launched Dec. 5 at Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., is a community-sustained source of free food available 24/7 for anyone in need.
Working to combat food insecurity and food waste simultaneously, the fridge project allows certified restaurants and businesses to offer prepared and fresh foods to the community on a “take what you need, leave what you can” basis.
Goodnough said she and Daroga were looking for mutual aid project ideas over the summer when she found a community fridge in New York City.
Inspired by the women who launched the Barrio Community Fridge in East Harlem, Goodnough and Daroga placed an ad on Craigslist seeking a free fridge.
Within a couple of days, they received a response: A father and son had fixed up an old fridge for a homeschooling project, and they were delighted to offer it to the cause.
“That’s when we were like, wow, this is actually going to work because people here are so kind and for the community,” Goodnough said.
A friend offered storage for the fridge while the women searched for a permanent home, and Daroga said Heirloom was the first business willing to host.
Local students helped paint the fridge with sunset hues and messages of inclusivity and equality, as well as some Tulsa flair.
Expo Square’s own Golden Driller is depicted holding a basket of groceries with the phrase “The Community Takes Care of Itself,” as the front proclaims “Free Food” in English and Spanish.
“They did an amazing job,” Goodnough said of the student artists.
Tulsans immediately accepted the fridge as an integral part of the community, Goodnough said. She hasn’t known of a single day the fridge has been empty since its launch.
Volunteers sign up online and coordinate within a Facebook group to keep the fridge stocked and cleaned.
Even when unclaimed produce is nearing its expiration date, local restauranteurs can swipe it, create delicious prepared meals, and restock the fridge, Daroga said, noting recent such action on the part of a chef from Vintage Wine Bar in downtown Tulsa.
“Every time I open the fridge and see a bunch of food in there, my faith in humanity’s restored a ton,” Goodnough said.
Daroga said she and Goodnough intend to keep participation and access to the fridge project as barrier-free as possible.
The fridge differs from most food giveaways in allowing recipients relative anonymity, Daroga said. There’s no form to fill out, no ID to show and no questions to answer.
Volunteers stop by to clean and restock when their schedule allows, and they sometimes happen to meet recipients, creating new community relationships and resulting in a flood of heartfelt messages of gratuity to the project’s direct inbox on Instagram, Daroga said.
The women refer to themselves as mobilizers, they say, because the community is caring for the fridge now. What once took up every extra moment of their days has now dwindled to mostly remote management.
“It is because other people have stepped up and are cleaning the fridge and helping maintain it, which I’m very grateful for,” Daroga said.
But they aren’t quite ready to call it quits after one successful installation.
“Oh no,” Goodnough said. “We are actually in the works of having another fridge potentially installed somewhere in Tulsa.
“Every single neighborhood could benefit from a community fridge.”
For more information, go to instagram.com/tulsacommunityfridgeproject.
