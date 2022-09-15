 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
22-year-old woman killed in crash on Haskell County highway

A 22-year-old emergency dispatcher from Talihina died in a collision with a Mack truck Wednesday in Haskell County.

Amanda Mayo-Conrad, 22, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta west on Oklahoma 31 just before 4 p.m. when she attempted a turn onto Oklahoma 82, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release. The eastbound truck struck the Jetta on the passenger side, causing the car to leave the road.

The truck driver was not injured. Mayo-Conrad was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said in a preliminary crash report.

Local law enforcement agencies identified Mayo-Conrad as a dispatch worker, according to a Facebook post Wednesday evening from Haskell County Sheriff's Office and the Stigler Police Department.

"When we lose a dispatcher, we lose part of the team, part of the family. We lost a quick witted, funny, different character that keeps us all in laughter, but genuinely cared about our well being while active on calls," said the post, which includes a photo of Mayo-Conrad.

