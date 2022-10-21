22-year-old man dies days after ax assault, Tulsa police say

Police identified the victim of a fatal assault after an ax-wielding Tulsa man was arrested Monday and now faces a first-degree murder charge.

James "Jimmy" Patterson, 22, died Thursday in the hospital after being struck in the head with an ax on Monday, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Earlier this week, Israel Trejo, 26, was holding an ax he was attempting to buy from a third person in a residence where Patterson was sitting on a couch. Trejo and the victim reportedly never exchanged any words with each other before Trejo “swung the ax and buried it deep inside the victim’s head,” police said.

Patterson was taken to he hospital with the ax still in his head, police say.

Trejo ran from the house but was caught by officers at Sixth and Peoria.

Several witnesses were in the house at the time, and security cameras recorded the incident on video, according to police.

Trejo, whose name is spelled Isreal in some records, was originally arrested on complaint of assault with a deadly weapon. He remains held without bond at Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint, as well as a federal immigration hold.