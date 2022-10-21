 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

22-year-old man dies days after ax assault, Tulsa police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Police identified the victim of a fatal assault after an ax-wielding Tulsa man was arrested Monday and now faces a first-degree murder charge.

James "Jimmy" Patterson, 22, died Thursday in the hospital after being struck in the head with an ax on Monday, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Earlier this week, Israel Trejo, 26, was holding an ax he was attempting to buy from a third person in a residence where Patterson was sitting on a couch. Trejo and the victim reportedly never exchanged any words with each other before Trejo “swung the ax and buried it deep inside the victim’s head,” police said.

Patterson was taken to he hospital with the ax still in his head, police say.

Trejo ran from the house but was caught by officers at Sixth and Peoria.

Isreal maybe Israel Trejo

Trejo

Several witnesses were in the house at the time, and security cameras recorded the incident on video, according to police.

People are also reading…

Trejo, whose name is spelled Isreal in some records, was originally arrested on complaint of assault with a deadly weapon. He remains held without bond at Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint, as well as a federal immigration hold.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US grandmaster Niemann sues chess champion Carlsen, Chess.com over cheating charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert