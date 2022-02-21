22-year-old Hominy woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A 22-year-old Hominy woman was killed after crashing on a county road early Monday in Osage County.
Alissa Hamilton-Youngbird was driving a 2004 Ford F150 west on County Road 4070 two miles northwest of Pawhuska, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Around 4:30 a.m., the truck departed from the road to the left and struck a bridge wall, troopers say. The truck overturned and landed on its top in Bird Creek.
One passenger in the truck, as 25-year-old Pawhuska woman, was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released, according to troopers. The other passenger, a 24-year-old Pawhuska man, was reportedly not injured.
Both women in the truck were wearing seat belts, troopers said. Hamilton-Youngbird was extricated from the truck by Pawhuska firefighters, who pronounced her dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to a preliminary report from OHP.
