Witnesses to an alleged road rage murder last summer testified about the shooting they saw one afternoon near a parking lot at 51st Street and Peoria Avenue.

Testimony from the three on Wednesday identified Julian Zavaleta as the shooter, who is accused in the Aug. 19 slaying of Shantel Jones.

They said they saw Zavaleta, then 21, follow Jones' vehicle closely into the AutoZone parking lot, block her vehicle in a parking spot with his and shoot her from his driver's side window as she got out of her car. He then reportedly sped off through the strip mall parking lot, driving erratically and leaving Jones lying on the pavement.

One witness told Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma he found himself in close quarters to the conflict when Jones pulled into a parking spot next to his; he was walking out from the store.

He testified that Jones got out, yelling, and walked toward the back of her car. The witness said it was "none of my business" and wasn't paying attention what she was saying until he saw a vehicle pull in behind hers, a gun sticking out of the driver's window.

It was otherwise a "nice, sunny" day just before 2:20 p.m., he testified, but he was soon ducking for cover as he heard a gunshot ring out, the shooter's vehicle peel out and Jones, 25, cry out that she had been shot.

Calling 911, the witness said he held Jones and tried to keep her awake as paramedics responded.

"Honestly, I could see the life going out of her eyes," he said.

Another witness testified that she was on the phone with her brother waiting to turn out of the parking lot into traffic when she saw Jones' car whip into the parking lot with another vehicle close behind. She said she got a clear look at Zavaleta as his driver's side window passed by about 4 feet from hers, and he had a gun raised.

"I was telling my brother, 'Oh my god, oh my god: He's got a gun,'" she said. "'He's going to shoot.'"

The woman said Jones got out out of her parked car with both her hands out to her side, as if she was trying to say, "What?" as she walked toward Zavaleta's car.

"She really didn't even get to walk that far," the woman said of Jones, testifying that Jones took a couple steps from her open driver's side door to her rear passenger door before dropping to the ground.

A third witness testified that he was southbound on Peoria Avenue on his way home from work when he noticed two vehicles in front of him driving aggressively.

Testifying that he lives in that area of town — where there's "a lot of action" — he said was concerned enough when he saw the pair turn into the parking lot that he turned into the next entrance and circled back to face them in case he could help in any way.

He said he was about 20 feet away when the shooting happened, and quickly pulled a U-turn when Zavaleta sped past him. He said he called 911 and followed Zavaleta for about six blocks before it became too dangerous for him to continue. Dispatchers instructed him to return to the scene, where he saw first responders trying to save Jones.

"She was very — not moving," he said.

What may have led up to the shooting was divulged when a homicide detective took the stand to testify to surveillance video recovered from the scene. Special Judge Kasey Baldwin viewed the video privately, which apparently showed the entire altercation, including a couple of moments before the pair turned into the parking lot.

The detective testified that it appeared Jones' vehicle had "cut off" Zavaleta's shortly before the turn.

A medical examiner's preliminary summary autopsy report states Jones died of "multiple" gunshot wounds, and the detective said Jones was unarmed. There was also no firearm found in her vehicle, he said.

On demurrer, Zavaleta's defense attorney, Max Deane, argued that the malice aforethought element of the case was lacking and said it "speaks volumes" that detectives authored a search warrant under a charge of manslaughter six days after Zavaleta's murder charge was filed.

Finding probable cause there was a crime committed and Zavaleta most likely committed that crime, Baldwin bound the young man over for district court arraignment on the first-degree murder charge in early March.

The courtroom's gallery — two bench rows — were filled with Zavaleta's family members.

Zavaleta reportedly went to his family after the shooting and told them he “messed up and shot someone” before turning himself in, original police reports state.

Led out of the courtroom in chains by a deputy, Zavaleta turned briefly to nod to those present.

He remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $1.5 million bond.

