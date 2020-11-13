 Skip to main content
22 Tulsa County ZIP codes in severe COVID-19 risk on Health Department alert map
22 Tulsa County ZIP codes in severe COVID-19 risk on Health Department alert map

THD ZIP code alert map week-to-week change

THD ZIP code alert map week-to-week change Nov. 6-13, 2020.

More than half of Tulsa County ZIP codes now are in red for severe risk of COVID-19 spread, according to the latest Tulsa Health Department active case map.

There are 22 ZIP codes in red, 18 in orange (high risk), one in yellow (moderate risk) and one in green (low risk). The map, updated each Friday, is based on the 14-day average of active cases per 1,000 residents.

A week ago, there were nine red ZIP codes, 28 orange, four yellow and one green.

The red level signifies "severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19, meaning outbreaks are present and worsening and testing and contact tracing capacity is strained or exceeded," according to THD.

On Thursday, the Tulsa County hospital region entered the second tier of four in the state's revised surge plan. The state also reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide at 1,248, as well as a record for COVID-19 patients in ICUs at 350.

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

