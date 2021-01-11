211 specialists not equipped to aid explosion of callers struggling to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

After unveiling a web-based COVID-19 vaccine portal last week for residents to register for and schedule vaccinations within their proper phases, the Oklahoma State Department of Health recommended that those without Internet access or a computer request help from tech-savvy acquaintances or call 211.

The result? The call center of roughly 15 community-referral specialists fielded more than 9,600 calls on Friday, 211 Eastern Oklahoma Executive Director Ashlie Casey said. Pre-pandemic, the center prepped for 600-700 calls a day.

Many aging Oklahomans are anxious to track down a COVID-19 vaccine, Casey said, and although health officials directed them to her agency, a program of the Community Service Council nonprofit, unfortunately, there isn't much they can do.

"A lot of people have that misconception; that we're going to fix it for them," Casey said. "That is not the system which the state has set forward for us."