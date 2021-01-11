211 explains 'misconception': COVID-19 vaccinations can't be scheduled through call center

Understanding how frustrating that can be as a caller, Casey asked foremost for patience.

“What is incredibly heart-wrenching to me is our call specialists are struggling,” she said. “We don’t have the resources to be able to help some of these callers, and that’s pretty hard.”

Casey said her program is in daily communication with the state Health Department, which has reportedly been bolstering call center numbers and addressing problems within the portal, and she is also reaching out to 211 centers across the country to see how they are fielding the influx of calls.

In the meantime, she recommended that those in need reach out to friends or family members who may be able to help them register through the online portal.

