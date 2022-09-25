2022 Zarrow Symposium to address mental health and family

Mental Health Association Oklahoma’s annual Zarrow Mental Health Symposium will return this week with three full days focused on “Exploring Family Constructs.”

The event, set for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, will be held virtually, not in person, and online registration is required.

Organizers said with ideas and definitions of family continuing to evolve, the event will address the changing needs of families, examining many facets of relationships, dynamics, development and systems.

Karen LaPlante, MHAOK director of education, said: “Given the influence the pandemic has had on our lives these last couple of years, and the impact the stress and strain have had on family life, there has not been a more important time to delve into this.”

Terri White, MHAOK CEO, said: “We are really looking forward to the opportunity to explore not only the evolution of what family looks like in today’s society, but how to nurture a strong familial system.”

The symposium, which includes opportunities to earn professional continuing education credits, will feature 54 breakout sessions and four keynote speakers.

The speakers are:

Dr. Stuart Ablon, founder and director of Think: Kids in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Claudia Black, clinical architect of the Claudia Black Young Adult Center at The Meadows.

Elena Joy Thurston, founder of the Pride and Joy Foundation, which aims to reduce suicide and homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community.

Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble, founder and board president of the AAKOMA Project.

“Over the years, the Zarrow Mental Health Symposium has built a strong reputation for featuring not just great speakers, but also forward-thinking content that focuses on emerging knowledge, and innovative programs and practices,” LaPlante said. “Our attendees have the opportunity to learn new skills, make new connections, and see how others are tackling the current challenges.”

For more information or to register, go to zarrowsymposium.org.

