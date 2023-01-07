2022 brought some 'firsts' for Tulsa Police Homicide Unit while teen gun violence trend continued

The deceased woman had an ex-boyfriend, detectives were told, and his name came up in connection with another woman’s death a week later.

As members of the Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit gathered to talk shop after the second death, one remembered he had seen the man's name elsewhere before: in the missing person report for a 24-year-old woman.

Months prior, Terryl Brooks was the last person Tyra Whitaker was seen with, the detective told colleagues.

Whitaker's remains were found in a creek bed about three weeks later.

“That was a first,” Lt. Brandon Watkins said from his office chair Wednesday, reflecting on the “serial killer-adjacent” case among the more than 60 other homicides his unit worked in 2022.

TPD highlighted its Homicide Unit in a Facebook post this week, noting detectives’ “diligent efforts” to take on the city’s 69 homicides and come away with 66 solved by year’s end for a clearance rate of nearly 96%.

The unit’s solve rate consistently ranks among the highest in the country, an accomplishment for which TPD was recognized during a recent Department of Justice summit in Tulsa and a large part of why the unit has been featured on A&E’s “The First 48” since 2015.

“The national solve rate, according to the FBI in 2019, was 61%,” Bureau of Justice Assistance Director Karhlton Moore told the DOJ crowd then. “I know there are a lot of you out there who want to know how Tulsa did it; ... you're going to find out.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he first truly recognized the department’s success a few years ago while hearing the district attorney of a major American city say they aspired to a 60% solve rate for homicides.

“That was the first time I really appreciated what we have come to take for granted in Tulsa thanks to the incredible work of the men and women in the Tulsa Police Department,” Bynum said in a statement. “I am very grateful for the officers who work hard to render justice for the families of each and every homicide victim in Tulsa. They are removing murderers from our streets and making Tulsa a safer place.”

Bynum attributed the department’s success to its high standards for recruitment and training, saying the end results are not an accident.

Although Watkins, who has led the unit since 2018, prefaced that there's not just one secret to the success, he focused on his detectives’ passion and work ethic, humility in working together and willingness to freely share information, and the cooperation of the community.

“People want murders solved in Tulsa,” Watkins said. “We’ve talked to a lot of homicide units from around the country, and many times we hear, 'The community doesn’t talk to us or trust us.'

"You’ve got to earn that trust. You’ve got to get out there and work, be willing to take abuse sometimes and show them you care.”

Firsts

The case Brooks’ is accused in stood out in Watkins' mind as likely the closest Tulsa has ever come to a serial killer, though certain aspects of the case might not fit some aspects of those of more notorious killers.

Brooks, 23, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in each woman’s death: Whitaker, his then-girlfriend; Elizabeth Dillard, his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend; and Star Rainbow Dancer, a 69-year-old woman he was staying with. Brooks remains in custody and will undergo a competency assessment before criminal proceedings against him continue.

Another first for Tulsa police, Watkins said, was the June mass shooting at the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus.

The Muskogee man, Michael Louis, 45, had bought a pistol at a pawn shop a few days before the shooting and an AR-style rifle mere hours before, investigators have said. Louis killed himself as Tulsa police approached his location.

Tulsa has experienced one other active shooter event in recent years — Derrec Shaw in 2019 — but no victims were killed in that case. Shaw was shot and killed by Tulsa Police Officer Michael Terwilliger after Shaw shot two people at random at a strip mall and walked out onto an interstate, pointing a gun at passing cars.

City leaders have praised the department for its decisive response to the Saint Francis shooting, which starkly contrasted the failure in law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting just prior. Bynum honored the four Tulsa officers who didn’t hesitate to be first in the medical building at his State of the City address in November: Sgt. Brian Liang and Officers Jon Grafton, Carter McQuigg and Micah Baxter.

‘Kids shouldn’t have guns’

Another running theme throughout the year was “young people in crowds shooting at each other,” Watkins said with a sigh.

Ten Tulsa teens died by gunfire in 2022. Corlin Jones was killed outside a hookah lounge, Terek Chairs was gunned down on the Broken Arrow Expressway after leaving a rap party, Serenity McAdoo was caught in crossfire while leaving a gathering at the Center of the Universe downtown, and Terron Yarbrough was killed outside a McLain High School football game.

The year’s youngest victim, 16-year-old Israel Perez, was killed in February after pulling a gun on police who were pursuing him as a robbery suspect.

“Kids shouldn’t have guns,” Watkins said.

The growing onslaught of teen gun violence has had police department and community leaders calling for change since an outbreak in 2021, but there’s yet to be a coordinated, holistic response. The Tulsa Dream Center and Youth Services Tulsa, in partnership with the Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation, aim to foster change in 2023.

A report the group garnered with the help of the Center for Juvenile Justice Reform at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy recommended, among other items, that the community establish a comprehensive youth-employment delivery system and conduct a service-mapping of all programs and resources available to youth.

Most important, however, is identifying a driver or task force of stakeholders to champion the work, as “no one faction is ever going to be able to solve this,” YST’s Assistant Executive Director Beth Edwards-Svetlic said then.

A break

Reflecting on the year his unit has endured, Watkins described it as “tough,” but then again, “there’s no such thing as an easy one.”

Watkins described the “dispassionate” killing of Patterson as uniquely “scary.”

Israel Trejo, 26, is accused of killing Patterson, 22, unprovoked with an ax as he examined it for purchase at a midtown home.

“When someone (does that) for no reason — that’s the stuff of nightmares,” Watkins said.

Maguire, Crawford and Moya are among 19 female victims killed in Tulsa this year, which is the highest percentage of female victims to total killings the city has experienced since 2014, according to records kept by the Tulsa World.

Although the unit feared it would see record numbers on the heels of several fast-paced years, Watkins said the cases slowed down in the past few months. In fact, Tulsa World data shows the unit experienced the lightest load in case numbers it has had in a decade in the past three months of the year combined.

That, Watkins said, allowed detectives to catch up and dedicate more time to unsolved cases, including one they pulled together just before year’s end.

Jayveon Washington was charged in late December in the October killing of 21-year-old Isaac Walker at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, a complex that saw two homicides in 2022. Washington remained outstanding as of Friday, according to court and jail records.

Three cases remain unsolved: the deaths of Anthony Washington, 27; Galan Landrum, 51; and Demarion Brown, 17.

“There’s somebody out there who has information, and we need to know it,” Watkins said.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or bit.ly/TCStips, and some are eligible for cash rewards.

