2020's most memorable stories: Our reporters reflect on covering a historic year

Our reporters this year did what they do every year: They wrote the first drafts of history. They did it at protests and rallies. But they also did it in living rooms in front of grieving families and in graveyards as ancestors waited for peace. We asked each reporter and photographer at the Tulsa World to share their most memorable stories and photos. Today, we asked reporters to reflect back on their work. Next Sunday, it’s the photographers’ turn. It’s important to remember so we will never forget.
— Editor Jason Collington
Wife of Oklahoma’s first fatal case speaks: ‘By the time we knew it was COVID-19, his lungs were already compromised to the point of no return’
From the story: When Carrie Dry speaks of the virus that took her 55-year-old husband’s life only three days after he first exhibited symptoms, she doesn’t use medical or scientific terms. She calls it “this monster.”
From the writer: “March seems like a lifetime ago in pandemic time, but for the families who have lost loved ones to the novel coronavirus, 2020 has been excruciating. I was proud to earn the trust of Carrie Dry, the wife of Merle Dry, Oklahoma’s first known COVID-19 fatality, and prouder still that Mrs. Dry, a longtime local English teacher, thought this story was well-written while not being invasive to her family’s privacy. I hold the Drys and the families of the other COVID victims I have had the privilege to interview during this awful, awful year in my own thoughts and prayers, and I hope their stories have given pause to and raised awareness among our readers about the very real toll of this pandemic.”
— Staff Writer Andrea Eger
Tulsans of the Year: ‘I knew I was coming back.’ Exclusive interview with Officer Aurash ZarkeshanFrom the story: One hand squeeze for “yes,” two for “no.” For those first few weeks in the hospital, it was about the only way Aurash Zarkeshan had of communicating.
From the writer: “Humble and grateful are the two words that first come to mind when I think of Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, and what he had to say in his first media interview in November, which I had the honor of doing. Like many other Tulsans, I’d followed his progress in the weeks after he was shot and nearly killed in the line of duty — the same incident that claimed the life of Sgt. Craig Johnson. From the beginning, even when his survival was not guaranteed, Zarkeshan was determined, he told me, to resume his police career. I enjoyed the chance the interview gave me to let readers get to know him better, especially as it seems Tulsa will be benefiting from Zarkeshan’s service for many years to come.” — Staff Writer Tim Stanley
Back on campaign trail, President Trump touts economic progress at BOK CenterFrom the story: He spoke for an hour and 42 minutes, interspersing attacks on China, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and an assortment of people he said “want to destroy our heritage.”
From the writer: “Lead story from the World’s coverage of Trump’s Tulsa rally, which was highly controversial at the time. Some predicted it would bring 100,000 people to the city. It turned out to be something of a flop — which was a story unto itself. More than anything, I was pleased with all of our coverage of this event, which in the context of the timing had the potential to erupt into rioting and violence.” — Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel
Longstanding distrust, anger revealed in hunt for Tulsa Race Massacre gravesFrom the story: Not a shovel of earth has been turned in the search for unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre, but the preparations continue to dig deep into a century of distrust and anger. They also reveal widely divergent perspectives and perceptions about the search.
From the writer: “This story set the stage for a continuing local story of international interest – the search for unmarked graves from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre. A century of suspicion, anger and distrust bubbled to the surface in this meeting and illustrated how difficult this issue can be.” — Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel
Local expert fears ‘unspeakable’ COVID-19 care decisions loom. State epidemiologist agrees the hospital burden is ‘enormous’From the story: Doctors might soon be forced into “unspeakable decisions” if COVID-19 trajectories stay pointed skyward — who receives life-saving treatment, and who won’t.
From the writer: “This story arguably contains the most sobering public comments from a state official to date about Oklahoma’s latest COVID-19 surge. Interim state epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said there are ‘no signs of relenting’ on the burdens to hospitals and that 60 to 70 deaths daily is ‘not improbable for the end of January.’ The state was averaging more than 22 deaths per day in early December at the time of Taylor’s comments.” — Staff Writer Corey Jones
Demonstrations flare in response to the death of George FloydFrom the stories: Thousands of people flocked to protests around Tulsa to join masses rising up in cities across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd. On May 31, demonstrators closed a portion of Interstate 244, where a pickup pulling a horse trailer reportedly plowed through the crowd, injuring at least two people. Later that night, police deployed tear gas and pepper balls during a standoff with protestors in Brookside.
From the writer: “I was part of the reporting team assigned to cover demonstrations in Tulsa after imagery of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police went viral. This entailed following groups in Brookside and south Tulsa, both of which were subject to police using chemical irritants in attempts to remove crowds from the area. The National Guard ended up embedding with local police during this time, and a May 31 incident on Interstate 244 led to lifelong impacts after a protester was paralyzed. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute a driver towing an empty (according to the agency) horse trailer as he drove through a crowd on the highway, a decision that left activists dissatisfied.” — Staff Writer Samantha Vicent
‘Our kids have become a piggy bank’: Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny From the story: But with the assistance of an attorney, the Tulsa World did obtain other records that show the constant shifting of public dollars for the Learning Fund to Epic Youth Services, the private management company that law enforcement investigators say has made millionaires out of school co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris.
From the writer: “This February story about Epic Charter Schools’ use of a $1,000 per student set-aside in taxpayer dollars as a chief recruiting tool was a full year in the making and had almost immediate consequences, the ripple effects of which are still ongoing. We dispelled the school’s longtime claims to parents and the general public that there was nothing secretive about Learning Fund expenditures and that they’re audited annually. But the use of the $79 million funds, which the Tulsa World was the first to document, has never been audited and Epic is still battling the State Auditor and Inspector’s office in court to keep the expenditure records private.” — Staff Writer Andrea Eger
Take me out to the ballot box: Early voting at ONEOK Field wraps up thousands of ballots laterFrom the story: Under bluebird skies lines snaked from polls along the first base line back behind the scoreboard, where they joined into another line running back to the Elgin Avenue entrance. The line reached almost to the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue.
From the writer: “Apart from a few trips to nearby Black Wall Street earlier in the pandemic, I had not gone to ONEOK Field since last season. Just walking up was surreal; seeing that many people in lines snaking through the stadium to vote blew me away. It was inspiring to see this many people cared and spent Halloween (some in costume) in line for hours at a time.” — Staff Writer Stetson Payne
24 hours from dying: EMT’s coronavirus survival story is a first for Oklahoma
From the story: Weeks before the novel coronavirus was considered a community-spread concern in northeastern Oklahoma, an EMT from Cushing got sick and was so close to death that by the time she tested positive for COVID-19, doctors treating her thought “there’s no way.”
From the writer: “Learning about ECMO—extracorporeal membrane oxygenation—and the life it afforded Ibeth Carpenter gave me hope for those close to death with COVID-19. Before then, there was nothing. There still, sometimes, is not. But I was so lucky to speak with her husband, Paul Carpenter, and I was touched by how he dealt with being separated from her while she was hospitalized. He never lost hope.” — Staff Writer Kelsy Schlotthauer
When COVID hits home, complacency has to end
From the story: The Tulsa World, in a routine daily update, reported that eight more people in Oklahoma had died of COVID on Aug. 28. One of them I had loved very much.
From the writer: “A story I never wanted to have to write, my aunt’s death and my wife’s struggle with COVID-19 made the pandemic very personal.” — Staff Writer Michael Overall
Federal jury finds man at center of landmark Supreme Court ruling guilty in retrialFrom the story: The Supreme Court in its July decision found that major crimes committed within the 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation that involve an American Indian were within federal and not state jurisdiction.
From the writer: “If you didn’t read the Tulsa World, you had no idea this important trial was occurring until well after it was over. The Tulsa World was the only member of the news media to staff this trial that resulted from a landmark Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v Oklahoma that affected both this case and others like it in Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma.” — Staff Writer Curtis Killman
They shared a name, a friendship and, ultimately, a fate. Today, 75 years after their deaths in WWII, the ‘two Carls’ of Heavener remain forever linked for their familiesFrom the story: There before his eyes, spelled out in a series of dots and dashes, were the words Tom Roop had hoped never to read: His son Carl’s name, along with the phrase “missing, presumed dead.”
From the writer: “Memorial Day story about two best friends from small town OK, Carl Cary and Carl Roop, who were killed in WWII within months of each other, and their families, who still have unanswered questions. This story started simply — from a photo of the boys I ran across on social media — and developed from there, with family members and other sources supplying various pieces. Of all my stories from the past year, it’s the one I’m most proud of.” — Staff Writer Tim Stanley
Blue paint splattered across Tulsa “Black Lives Matter” street painting: ‘An act of a coward’From the story: Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement repainted the slogan in bright yellow letters on Greenwood Avenue after a line of blue paint was splattered over it at an unknown time, possibly overnight.
From the writer: “I ran down to cover this before our breaking news reporter was on. You could see the shock and anger of people on Greenwood when I was there. Many of our readers were mad on social media as well.” — Assistant Editor Michael Dekker
Navistar and IC Bus come to terms with Tulsa on new 20-year leaseFrom the story: Navistar says the nearly mile-long, 1-million-square-foot plant is the world’s leading producer of school buses, making about 75 buses daily.
From the writer: “An out-of-state public relations firm took aim at Tulsa and its alleged mistreatment of IC Bus through its lease. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum wasn’t amused, saying ‘citizens of Tulsa will not be played for suckers.’ The months-long impasse ended with Tulsa keeping the bus maker and its 1,600 employees.” — Staff Writer Rhett Morgan
Tulsa Race Massacre: For years it was called a riot. Not anymore. Here’s how it changed.From the story: “I kept hearing over and over again that the word riot gives the connotation that you burned your community down,” said State Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman of the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission. “We didn’t do this to our own community. We had it burned down by others. And if it was burned down, it was burned by them.”
From the writer: “For more than 90 years, the events of 1921 had uniformly been referred to as a riot. But further examination of what transpired, and its impact, led many to review the true meaning of the incident.” — Assistant Editor Kendrick Marshall
State’s legal fees in Stitt’s tribal gaming flap top $1.5 millionFrom the story: The figure includes costs for attorneys hired to defend Stitt against a Dec. 31 federal lawsuit filed by several tribes.
From the writer: “The story shows that the state has spent more than $1.5 million on legal and other fees in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s disagreement with the tribes over gaming compacts. It was later updated to indicate the fees had climbed to more than $2 million. The public has shown great interest in how the state has handled gaming compacts and the costs associated with the dispute.” — Staff Writer Barbara Hoberock
Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits TulsaFrom the story: Any lingering doubts Tulsans might have had about whether Tesla was seriously considering building its next factory here vanished on a Friday afternoon in July when company CEO Elon Musk arrived in town in his private plane.
From the writer: “For a month, Tesla was the talk of the town. The Golden Driller was decked out with the Tesla symbol, and a social media campaign blasted out Tulsa’s love for Tesla. It was a neat time, to think that a city known for oil and gas could become the home of an electric vehicle manufacturer. But it didn’t happen, even though the eccentric Musk lavished praise on the city when announcing that the project would instead go to Austin, Texas. The Oklahoma-Texas rivalry lives on.” — Staff Writer Kevin Canfield
