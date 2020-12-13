2020's most memorable stories: Our reporters reflect on covering a historic year

From the writer: “Humble and grateful are the two words that first come to mind when I think of Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, and what he had to say in his first media interview in November, which I had the honor of doing. Like many other Tulsans, I’d followed his progress in the weeks after he was shot and nearly killed in the line of duty — the same incident that claimed the life of Sgt. Craig Johnson. From the beginning, even when his survival was not guaranteed, Zarkeshan was determined, he told me, to resume his police career. I enjoyed the chance the interview gave me to let readers get to know him better, especially as it seems Tulsa will be benefiting from Zarkeshan’s service for many years to come.” — Staff Writer Tim Stanley