2020 Moments of the Year: When these happened, we took notice

This is the final episode as we wrap the year that was. Tulsa World Magazine named 12 Tulsans of the Year in its December issue. Two Sundays ago, we noted the stories of the year. Last Sunday, we shared our photos of the year. Now we offer just some of the moments from 2020 that we could have picked to put in a time capsule. This story complements the 24-page special section in today's newspaper and e-edition dedicated to the year in review from a national perspective.
Among those moments that caught our attention in an eventful year were:
When the first Oklahoman tested positive for COVID-19 on March 6
Tulsan Curtis Barone had traveled to London and Rome to visit a son. He flew back Feb. 23, nearly a week before the U.S. issued a travel advisory for Italy and seven days before any symptoms appeared. He survived, and he then became the first recovered patient in Tulsa to donate his antibody-rich blood to the American Red Cross for use in a critical patient.
When hundreds of health care workers received a 345-mph display of gratitude
Natalie Pazzo Jones, clinical manager of cardiac observation at Saint Francis Hospital, said this after after an Air National Guard fighter wing zipped over on a tour of Tulsa hospitals: “There’s no thanking necessary. This is our passion. We don’t count ourselves as heroes — ever — but it is certainly humbling to be categorized as that.”
When a run on toilet paper emptied store shelves
Hoarding of toilet paper and cleaning supplies started early during the pandemic and continued for short periods of time during the second and third waves. With more people staying at home during the day and many working remotely, the demand was simply above the supply. Three tissue manufacturers close to Tulsa said they broke production records this year.
When a pickup pulling a horse trailer drove through Black Lives Matter protesters
Protesters blocked the driver’s path on Interstate 244, and the man then placed a handgun on his dashboard. That angered protesters, who began throwing water bottles at the vehicle. The driver then accelerated through the crowd, which was caught on video and in photos by Tulsa World photographers. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office later declined to prosecute the motorist but encouraged the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to work toward identifying people who were in the path of the vehicle for possible prosecution.
When Air Force One landed in Tulsa on June 20
It was the first rally for President Trump's reelection campaign after the pandemic started, and many wondered what would happen, especially since the hype for the event was high. Five days earlier, the president had tweeted “Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!”
When Trump walked to the BOK Center stage
The president entered to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" and spoke for an hour and 42 minutes. Outside, demonstrators yelled "Black Lives Matter," and Trump supporters yelled "USA, USA." #TulsaTrumpRally became the second-highest trending topic on Twitter that night. In the end, Tulsa escaped the rioting and property damage that hit cities across the country.
When Al Sharpton challenged President Trump to deal with racism
The nationally known civil rights activist's keynote address at Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration was the same day as the president's rally just blocks away. Sharpton said: “We are the ones who are going to make America great for everybody for the first time.”
When it was announced that a Black Lives Matter street painting would be removed
Tulsa became one of the only cities in America to remove such a painting. In protest, cardboard cutouts symbolizing tombstones blocked the lanes of Greenwood Avenue bearing names including Terence Crutcher, Joshua Harvey and Joshua Barre. All three died after encounters with law enforcement in Tulsa.
When Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted about Tulsa
After a social media campaign started in an effort to bring his next factory to Tulsa instead of Austin, Texas, Musk tweeted in July: “Wow, I’ve never seen this level of support! Out of respect, seems like I should at least visit.” The campaign was highlighted by painting Musk's face on the Golden Driller. Musk ended up picking Austin.
When the Tulsa community was told that two police officers were "fighting for their lives"
Sgt. Craig Johnson, a 15-year veteran, died a day after he was shot after an altercation during a traffic stop. He was the first Tulsa officer in almost 25 years to be killed in the line of duty. Aurash Zarkeshan, more than six months after he was shot, has returned for light duty.
When long lines appeared for early voting and on Election Day
More than 280,000 Oklahomans mailed in their ballots, accounting for nearly 1 in 5 of the record 1,558,627 presidential ballots cast in the state. More than 1 million Oklahomans voted for President Trump, more than in 2016, when he collected 949,136 votes in a race against Hillary Clinton. Unlike many states, Oklahoma was able to announce its voting results before midnight on Election Day.
When photos of a high school football celebration went viral
The Jenks school district apologized after photos of the Jenks High School student section celebrating the Trojans' 6AI state title revealed a lack of adherence to safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
When snow fell the heaviest in seven years
The snow started falling and didn't stop until at least 5 inches was on the ground. It was the perfect kind to make snowmen, and families across the city fled to the highest hills to sled down them.
Featured News Video: Tulsa World Magazine's 2020 Tulsans of the Year