2020 Moments of the Year: When these happened, we took notice

This is the final episode as we wrap the year that was. Tulsa World Magazine named 12 Tulsans of the Year in its December issue. Two Sundays ago, we noted the stories of the year. Last Sunday, we shared our photos of the year. Now we offer just some of the moments from 2020 that we could have picked to put in a time capsule. This story complements the 24-page special section in today's newspaper and e-edition dedicated to the year in review from a national perspective.

Among those moments that caught our attention in an eventful year were:

When the first Oklahoman tested positive for COVID-19 on March 6

Tulsan Curtis Barone had traveled to London and Rome to visit a son. He flew back Feb. 23, nearly a week before the U.S. issued a travel advisory for Italy and seven days before any symptoms appeared. He survived, and he then became the first recovered patient in Tulsa to donate his antibody-rich blood to the American Red Cross for use in a critical patient.

When hundreds of health care workers received a 345-mph display of gratitude