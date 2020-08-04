The River Parks Authority announced it has canceled the already postponed 2020 Folds of Honor FreedomFest, according to a news release.
The fireworks show and carnival was previously postponed in May from its usual 4th of July date to Labor Day, but the parks authority chose to cancel citing "public health concerns and COVID-19 limitations on large public gatherings."
“On behalf of QuikTrip, River Parks Authority, Folds of Honor, and the other loyal sponsors, we regret the necessity to pause the FreedomFest tradition because of these unprecedented circumstances,” QuikTrip spokeswoman Mendi Parker said in the news release. “Our number one consideration is for the health and well-being of our families, friends and neighbors.
"Tulsa’s spirit remains strong and vibrant as we navigate through this challenging time, and we look forward to coming together again next year.”