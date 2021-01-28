This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we'll unveil our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue All-World week with boys cross country:
Athlete of the year finalists
The boys cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.
Caden Goss
FORT GIBSON • SENIOR
Picked up where he left off from his junior season and continued his dominance. Goss collected victories at Tahlequah, Kiefer, pre-state and the Verdigris Valley Conference meet during the 2020 regular season. Goss also claimed victories at regional and state. At the 4A state meet, Goss won by a comfortable nine seconds to claim his second straight state championship. Goss signed with Rogers State. Was the All-World Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year last year.
Andrew Smithwick
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN • SOPHOMORE
After making strides during his freshman season in 2019, Smithwick had to deal with injuries and sickness to start the 2020 year. After a fifth-place finish at the Sapulpa meet to start the season, Smithwick finished 14th at Holland Hall and third at pre-state and the Pinnacle Conference meet. Then came the 4A regional race, where Smithwick finished in second place with a personal record of 15:48. Smithwick then capped the season off with a third-place finish at the 4A state meet with a final time of 16:45.
Shawn Rutledge
UNION • SENIOR
Rutledge motored through his senior season and was a constant presence in the top three of every race. It started at Deer Creek, where he finished third and he also had third-place finishes at pre-state in Edmond and Owasso. Rutledge also led Union to a first-place finish as a team at the Owasso relay meet, and Rutledge also had individual victories in Tulsa and at the Frontier Valley Conference meet. From there, Rutledge finished second at regionals, and he capped his senior season with a sixth-place showing at the 6A state meet in Edmond. Rutledge has signed to run cross country at Oklahoma Baptist University.
First team
Caden Goss, Fort Gibson, Sr.
Blake Feron, Broken Arrow, Jr.
Jack McKee, Tahlequah, Jr.
Shawn Rutledge, Union, Sr.
Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Soph.
Ike Walker, Holland Hall, Jr.
Coach of the year: Elzy Miller, Tahlequah
Honorable mention
Bartlesville: Michael Brockman, Dayton Austin, Max Williams
Berryhill: Mason Bickle
Bishop Kelley: Jimmy Blesi, Brody Adams, Ryan Brennan, Will Applegate, Anthony Tittjung, Joseph Srour, Kent Borovich
Broken Arrow: Jaxson Leming, Mason Hopkins, Eli Hopkins, Brady Read
Cascia Hall: Forrest Sipes, Rahul Rajesh, Mike Lillie
Chouteau: Hayden Stutzman, Brayden Russell
Claremore Sequoyah: Luke Wood, Romario Fuentes, Cooper Thompson
Claremore: Tyler Douthitt
Collinsville: Lane Hutchens
Edison: Aidan Aston
Kiefer: Ty Rupert, Cooper Garden, Hunter Bellis, Trevor Rupert, Phoenix Randleman, Jonathan Figueroa
Lincoln Christian: Josiah Antis, Colton Fitch, Asher Harris, Jaxon Brooks
Mannford: Lydon Swafford
Metro Christian: Carson Smith, Caleb Cain
Okmulgee: Nicardio Hunt
Owasso: Ian Conder, Francisco Santos, Logan Wahnee, Sage Anderson, Gideon Hays, Ian Busking
Regent Prep: Samuel Fantoni, Michael Portman
Rejoice Christian: Luke Callery, Brady Thomas, Griffin Paul, Max Coulter
Rogers: Luis Ponce Juarez
Sapulpa: Mason Quinton, Adren Jernegan, Evan Quinton
Stillwater: Keegan Thomas
Stroud: Cameron Stewart
Tahlequah: Trae Baker, Eddie Barnes, Eric Burns, Blaine Jones
Union: Mathew Minton, Kyle Jordan, Elias Johnson
Vinita: Seth Williams
Wagoner: John Vunetich
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
Athlete of the year
2019: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson
2018: Jack Vincent, Claremore
2017: Luke Murphy, Lincoln Chr.
2016: Matt Young, Jenks
2015: Matt Young, Jenks
2014: Jacob Janzen, Jenks
2013: Cody Jones, Jenks
2012: Noah Gade, Stillwater; Cody Jones, Jenks
2011: Chris Staub, Jenks
2010: David Arnett, Metro Chr.
2009: Erik Alnes, Union
2008: Steven Baker, Union
2007: Steven Baker, Union
2006: Bruce Irving, Skiatook
2005: Thomas Pynn, Kelley
Coach of the Year
2019: Cheyenne Castillo, Kiefer
2018: Blake Collins, Owasso
2017: David Ayres, Bartlesville
2016: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Chr.
2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2013: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2012: Philip West, Kelley
2011: Matt Pile, Metro Christian
2010: Matt Pile, Metro Christian
2009: Shane Messinger, Broken Arrow
2008: Matt Pile, Metro Christian
2007: Mike Stanton, Union
2006: Bryan Yockers, Jenks
2005: Eric Moon, Kelley