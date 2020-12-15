2020 a busy year as families search for real Christmas trees to continue holiday tradition

There’s a sweet science to Christmas trees, and no, not the ones that come in a box.

About 30 minutes southwest of downtown at Pleasant Valley Farms, Farm Manager Beecher Owens said it’s a busy year for real trees that have to be cut, shaken and wrapped on their way to a living room.

“We have very few pre-cut trees left,” Owens said. “We have a lot of trees that are growing left, a lot of Virginia pines left, but as far as the Frasier and Canaan firs, what you see right here is all we have left.”

By Saturday, fewer than 12 of those firs remained as shoppers made their way around the farm picking through the trees with two weeks before Christmas.

Owens said the trees at Pleasant Valley are often older than some of the children running through the farm helping pick one out.

“For the Virginia pines it takes usually about 5 years to get a good 6 or 7-foot tree,” Owens said. “Obviously there’s a lot of variables we have to deal with. ... Some years there’s a drought, obviously you’re going to have a lower success rate.”

Part of the allure for natural Christmas trees comes with getting them the old fashioned way: a blade and an assist from gravity.