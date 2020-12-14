2020 a busy year as families search for real Christmas trees to continue holiday tradition

There’s a sweet science to Christmas trees, and no, not the ones that come in a box.
About 30 minutes southwest of downtown at Pleasant Valley Farms, Farm Manager Beecher Owens said it’s a busy year for real trees that have to be cut, shaken and wrapped on their way to a living room.
“We have very few pre-cut trees left,” Owens said. “We have a lot of trees that are growing left, a lot of Virginia pines left, but as far as the Frasier and Canaan firs, what you see right here is all we have left.”
By Saturday, fewer than 12 of those firs remained as shoppers made their way around the farm picking through the trees with two weeks before Christmas.
Owens said the trees at Pleasant Valley are often older than some of the children running through the farm helping pick one out.
“For the Virginia pines it takes usually about 5 years to get a good 6 or 7-foot tree,” Owens said. “Obviously there’s a lot of variables we have to deal with. ... Some years there’s a drought, obviously you’re going to have a lower success rate.”
Part of the allure for natural Christmas trees comes with getting them the old fashioned way: a blade and an assist from gravity.
Although the days of trekking into the wilderness to hand-pick one from the forest are often long gone, cutting down your own tree is a staple for many purchases at Pleasant Valley.
“Either we can cut it down or you can cut it down,” Owens said. “A lot of people prefer to cut it down themselves, the whole Christmas experience with the family and let the kids try to hack it down themselves.”
Support Local Journalism
All of it comes back to the Owens family, which bought the farm in 1999 and got to making family Christmas tree traditions by 2004. And don’t for one second think the Owens’ have anything other than a fresh cut tree in their house, even if it takes them until Christmas Eve to find time to set it up.
But Owens said the best part is watching other families make the farm an annual visit.
“We’ve got people who have been coming out since 2004,” Owens said. “It’s really cool, seeing a lot of generations over the short time we’ve had this business, seeing kids grow up, become adults and bring their spouse and their kids back for the same tradition they grew up with.”
Video: Scenes from the 94th annual Tulsa Christmas Parade in Tulsa
Gallery: Heavy snow blankets the Tulsa area
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.