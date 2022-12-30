 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20-year-old motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash, Tulsa police say

Fatal crash Dec. 29, 2022

A motorcycle is pictured Thursday night on South Memorial after a fatal high-speed crash. 

 Tulsa Police

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a high-speed crash in south Tulsa, police say.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the scene near 73rd and Memorial, where the unidentified motorcyclist reportedly had struck a vehicle "at a high rate of speed," Tulsa police said.

The southbound motorcycle was approaching 73rd as another vehicle was making a left turn onto northbound Memorial, according to a social media post. The motorcycle struck the vehicle's driver side.

A Tulsa police image shows the motorcycle still in the inside lane of South Memorial after its operator was transported to a local hospital.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead later Thursday night.

Video: What's to blame for record traffic deaths?

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
