20-year-old motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash, Tulsa police say

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a high-speed crash in south Tulsa, police say.
Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the scene near 73rd and Memorial, where the unidentified motorcyclist reportedly had struck a vehicle "at a high rate of speed," Tulsa police said.
The southbound motorcycle was approaching 73rd as another vehicle was making a left turn onto northbound Memorial, according to a social media post. The motorcycle struck the vehicle's driver side.
A Tulsa police image shows the motorcycle still in the inside lane of South Memorial after its operator was transported to a local hospital.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead later Thursday night.