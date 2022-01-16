20 questions on COVID-19: What do Oklahomans need to know?

Is the flu back this year?

After masking and lockdowns helped shut down influenza in 2020, the flu season that began last fall has already caused severe illness in some Oklahomans. Children especially are presenting more with respiratory virus symptoms, which has resulted in many of the pediatric COVID diagnoses.

Is my old cloth mask still good enough protection in public?

Mask guidance has been updated upon testing showing little to no protection from cloth masks from the omicron variant. CDC is mulling a new recommendation for N95 level masking, and the Biden administration is discussing how to make those masks available free to Americans.

Will the most recent surge affect my travel plans?

Air travel has been affected as COVID cases have spiked again, with many airlines having to cancel or delay flights due to staffing shortages amid quarantines. Those who have a cruise planned are urged to reconsider, even if fully vaccinated, according to the most recent CDC guidance.

When is this going to be over?