20 more flu deaths in Oklahoma reported in past two weeks as COVID infections rise

Oklahoma has recorded 20 more flu deaths in the past two weeks amid a rise in active COVID-19 infections across the state, according to data released this week by state health officials.

A total of 34 Oklahomans have died with influenza so far this season, including six from Tulsa County.

Three of the most recently reported flu deaths were in Tulsa County patients, according to the state dashboard updated for the week ending Dec. 17. Two patients age 18-49 were among the newly recorded fatalities, but privacy concerns preclude state health officials from identifying those patients counties of residence.

The most vulnerable population for flu fatalities remains those 65 and older; 13 more deaths were recorded in that age group since Dec. 3.

The number of Tulsa County patients who have been treated in area hospitals for influenza rose from 260 over the past two weeks to 445. Across the state, this season has resulted in 1,830 total hospitalizations as of the week ending Dec. 17.

Active COVID-19 infections have more than doubled since Thanksgiving — from about 4,700 cases to nearly 9,500.

The three-day average for COVID-related ICU patients has dropped slightly since Dec. 15, according to Thursday’s update from OSDH. As of Dec. 22, the average for COVID hospitalizations is 24% lower than the previous week's report.

The flu vaccine can take about two weeks to provide maximum efficacy, but those who haven't gotten the shot yet still have time to seek protection for the peak of influenza season experts say.

In addition to getting up to date on vaccinations, state and local health officials urge frequent handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, and staying home when sick.