Gilcrease Museum has raised the $10 million in private funding it needed to qualify for $10 million in matching dollars from the city for the construction of a new facility.

The $20 million closes the funding gap in the $139.2 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

“This is a major milestone for this project and for Tulsa. With full funding for the core museum secure, we can look forward to making Gilcrease a cultural destination the residents of Tulsa can be proud of and enjoy for generations to come,” Susan Neal, the museum’s executive director, said in a prepared statement.

The $10 million in city matching funds were approved by voters last month as part of the $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package. The city has now committed $91.5 million to the project; Neal has raised another $47.7 million in private dollars on behalf of the Gilcrease.

The museum is operated by the University of Tulsa under a management agreement with the city.

“We are thrilled how quickly the community has stepped up to match the $10 million in Improve Our Tulsa funding,” Neal said. “Clearly, the overwhelming support for Gilcrease Museum from Tulsa voters was an important signal to donors that we have a shared commitment to complete this cultural crown jewel.”

Gilcrease Museum officials said the $20 million was needed to cover cost increases caused by COVID-19, supply chain problems and inflation.

The funds will be used for design and fabrication of exhibits and media and for reinstallation of the museum’s collection.

The new museum is being built within the footprint of the old one off Gilcrease Museum Road northwest of downtown Tulsa. It will have six stories, three of which will include exhibit space open to the public. Three stories, including the outdoor terrace on top of the building, will be above ground, and three floors will be partially or fully below ground.

The museum plans to raise additional private dollars to pay for an education wing, outdoor amenities and gardens, and to grow its operations endowment.

“We are filled with gratitude for our donors, Tulsa voters and our champions in city government, all of whom stepped up to help us achieve the dream of a new Gilcrease Museum, against a backdrop of unprecedented economic challenges,” Neal said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum also expressed thanks to the voters and donors who helped move the project forward.

“In the Gilcrease Museum, Tulsans own the greatest collection of American art and history outside of that owned by the federal government, and we are building a museum that is worthy of this treasure we own,” he said.

