20-foot Christmas tree up for sale at city surplus auction that ends Tuesday

In addition to the usual heavy equipment, vehicles and office equipment, this year’s city of Tulsa surplus auction features some unique items — including a 20-foot Christmas tree.

The city is receiving bids for surplus property online at the Purple Wave auction website through Tuesday. The site can be accessed at bit.ly/TulsaDecAuction.

Bidding ends on Tuesday at various times. Bidders should check the auction site for ending times.

More than 200 items are up for bid, including a backhoe, tractor, trucks, shuttle buses, SUVs, cars, tools, office furniture, computers, printers, electronics, exercise equipment and appliances.

Tulsa Transit will receive the money from the sale of the buses.

Some of the more popular items, according to the number of bidders so far, are a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe police SUV, some high-quality bicycles, a large stainless steel animal kennel, a lab microscope, iPad tablets and an interactive white board.