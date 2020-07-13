A two-hour “20/20” TV episode will tell the story surrounding the conviction of Julius Jones, an Oklahoma death row inmate who has received national attention recently.
"The Last Defense: Julius Jones" airs Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ABC.
In 1999, Jones was a 19-year-old University of Oklahoma student when he was arrested after an Edmond businessman was shot and killed.
The show will look at on the crime, trial and a key piece of evidence that authorities recently tested for DNA. The program includes an interview with Jones from death row and his lawyers, who believe that systemic racism influenced his conviction.
Jones' case has received attention from celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and NBA players Russell Westbrook, Trae Young and Blake Griffin. All support Jones’ quest for clemency.
Attorney General Mike Hunter complained last week during a press conference that advocates for Jones have manipulated the facts of his case to mislead the public in an orchestrated effort to get him off death row and perhaps out of prison entirely.
He said he was speaking out on behalf of murder victim Paul Howell and his family.
The ABC show is an abridged version of the documentary series, "The Last Defense."