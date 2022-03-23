$20,000 grant will give Tulsa access to priceless architectural archives

With the archives locked away in the basement of a former savings and loan building, the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture preserves thousands of irreplaceable records that document some of the city’s most historic and recognizable landmarks. But not very many people get to see them.
TFA makes the collection available for research, but the public has seen very little of it. That could change soon, however, with a $20,000 grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The money will help TFA digitize at least 5,000 records and make them available online, officials said recently. That is still only a fraction of the archives, which include more than 35,000 architectural drawings, renderings, tracings, photographs and other documents. But it will make TFA’s collection more accessible than it has ever been before.
“These funds will allow us to begin to digitize our collection so that our wide range of architectural drawings and artifacts will be accessible online to a much broader audience,” said Amber Litwack, TFA’s executive director. “We truly could not embark on this project without the financial support that this grant provides.”
The funding will come from the state Historical Society’s Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, which will distribute more than $558,000 this year for projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming, officials said.
“Entering our third year,” said Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives and grants administrator for the Historical Society, “to date the program has funded over 120 projects that are aiding with collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history for local communities across the state.”
Featured video:
29 places featured in the book 'Building Tulsa'
320 South Boston Building
Holy Family Cathedral
Mayo Hotel
Skelly Mansion
Philbrook Museum of Art
Philtower
Tulsa Club
Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church
Ambassador Hotel
McFarlin Library
Boston Avenue United Methodist Church
Westhope
Will Rogers High School
Daniel Webster High School
First National Bank building
Utica Square
Lortondale
Civic Center
Robert Jones House
Tulsa International Airport Terminal
Comma House
River Spirit Expo
Prayer Tower
University Club Tower
Bank of Oklahoma Tower
Mid-Continent Tower
BOK Center
Gathering Place
Chamber of Commerce Building
Pre-order 'Building Tulsa' and save $15
'Building Tulsa,' a new book celebrating Tulsa's architecture
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Just as the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is, the Tulsa Police Department will receive 25 cameras to use for one year at no cost. Officials say the cameras will be placed in high-crime areas, with a focus on addressing violent crimes.
Officials will use the meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Spirit Life Church, 5345 S. Peoria Ave., to explain how the technology will be used and to receive comments from the public. More meetings in other parts of town are expected in the coming weeks.
Archivist Derek Lee sorts through a stack of drawings at the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, where the archives include more than 35,000 original, hand-drawn plans for some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.