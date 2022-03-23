$20,000 grant will give Tulsa access to priceless architectural archives

With the archives locked away in the basement of a former savings and loan building, the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture preserves thousands of irreplaceable records that document some of the city’s most historic and recognizable landmarks. But not very many people get to see them.

TFA makes the collection available for research, but the public has seen very little of it. That could change soon, however, with a $20,000 grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society.

The money will help TFA digitize at least 5,000 records and make them available online, officials said recently. That is still only a fraction of the archives, which include more than 35,000 architectural drawings, renderings, tracings, photographs and other documents. But it will make TFA’s collection more accessible than it has ever been before.

“These funds will allow us to begin to digitize our collection so that our wide range of architectural drawings and artifacts will be accessible online to a much broader audience,” said Amber Litwack, TFA’s executive director. “We truly could not embark on this project without the financial support that this grant provides.”

The funding will come from the state Historical Society’s Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, which will distribute more than $558,000 this year for projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming, officials said.

“Entering our third year,” said Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives and grants administrator for the Historical Society, “to date the program has funded over 120 projects that are aiding with collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history for local communities across the state.”

