2-year-old girl drowns in pond at local park, Tulsa County authorities say

A 2-year-old girl drowned Friday night during a family gathering at a local park, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said the child and her family were at O'Brien Park when at some point she went missing.

A man identified as the girl's father later pulled her from a nearby pond and called for help, Roebuck said.

First responders were dispatched to the location about 8:05 p.m. and attempted to revive the unidentified girl before she was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities were unable to indicate how long the child had been in the pond or how she became separated from her parents.