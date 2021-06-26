 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2-year-old girl drowns in pond at local park, Tulsa County authorities say
0 Comments

2-year-old girl drowns in pond at local park, Tulsa County authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2-year-old girl drowned Friday night during a family gathering at a local park, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said. 

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said the child and her family were at O'Brien Park when at some point she went missing. 

A man identified as the girl's father later pulled her from a nearby pond and called for help, Roebuck said. 

First responders were dispatched to the location about 8:05 p.m. and attempted to revive the unidentified girl before she was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Authorities were unable to indicate how long the child had been in the pond or how she became separated from her parents.   

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News