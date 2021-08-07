2 women die in separate vehicle collisions in northeast Oklahoma

Two women died in separate vehicle collisions in northeast Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed were Sara E. Clark, 40, of Drumright, and Sarah Kay Lawson, 23, of Sallisaw.

Clark was a passenger in 2008 Hyundai Accent that was involved in a crash with a 1999 Peterbilt 379 semi-tractor trailer and another vehicle about 5 p.m. Friday on Oklahoma 33, about five miles west of Sapulpa.

Details of the crash and conditions of the drivers were under investigation, troopers said.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was hospitalized in poor condition with trunk and head injuries; the drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured or refused treatment, the OHP said.

Lawson was a pedestrian on U.S. 59 about a mile north of Sallisaw about 1:20 a.m. Saturday when she died after an incident involving a 2018 Dodge Journey.

An OHP report does not specify what happened, but said the collision is under investigation.

Lawson was taken to a Sallisaw hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the OHP said.

Her condition and the condition of the driver of the vehicle were under investigation, troopers said.