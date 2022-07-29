2-3 more inches of rain expected after Tulsa saw 1.5 inches since Thursday

Forecasters expect 2-3 more inches of rain in the Tulsa area through Sunday, with thunderstorms continuing into the weekend after storms late Thursday into Friday dumped 1.5 inches of rain locally.

National Weather Service Tulsa forecasters say heavy rainfall is possible into the weekend.

According to Oklahoma Mesonet, areas south of Tulsa saw even more rainfall since Thursday, with Bixby and Porter at 2 inches or more.

"Some of the same locations that saw heavy rainfall on the past 24 hours could see additional heavy amounts, with some threat of flooding potentially developing," forecasters said Friday.

Storm damage reports appear to be wind related, including in Muskogee and Wagoner counties. In east Broken Arrow, a report from 10:40 p.m. Thursday notes several 6-8-inch diameter trees "broken about 2 feet off the ground."

National Weather Service Tulsa forecasters warn of a limited threat of damaging winds with storms Saturday afternoon.

