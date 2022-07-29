 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2-3 more inches of rain expected after Tulsa saw 1.5 inches since Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Weather July 29 storm tree down rain damage

A tree is pictured early Friday morning at 17th and Riverside after overnight storms left wind damage around Tulsa.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Forecasters expect 2-3 more inches of rain in the Tulsa area through Sunday, with thunderstorms continuing into the weekend after storms late Thursday into Friday dumped 1.5 inches of rain locally.

National Weather Service Tulsa forecasters say heavy rainfall is possible into the weekend. 

According to Oklahoma Mesonet, areas south of Tulsa saw even more rainfall since Thursday, with Bixby and Porter at 2 inches or more. 

"Some of the same locations that saw heavy rainfall on the past 24 hours could see additional heavy amounts, with some threat of flooding potentially developing," forecasters said Friday.

Storm damage reports appear to be wind related, including in Muskogee and Wagoner counties. In east Broken Arrow, a report from 10:40 p.m. Thursday notes several 6-8-inch diameter trees "broken about 2 feet off the ground."

People are also reading…

National Weather Service Tulsa forecasters warn of a limited threat of damaging winds with storms Saturday afternoon.

Weather video: Flood threat persists in Kentucky while sweltering temperatures target the Northwest

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch as a wall of water surges across roads in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert