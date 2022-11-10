19-year-old woman fatally shot in east Tulsa was in ‘wrong place with the wrong people,’ detectives say

The 19-year-old woman who was fatally shot in east Tulsa last weekend was in the "wrong place with the wrong people," detectives have determined.
Aliza Crook was shot in the head as she rode in a vehicle a shooter targeted Sunday evening near 11th Street and Garnett Road, Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said. Declared brain dead, Crook, an organ donor, died Wednesday, federal investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.
The complaint names alleges that Rahmon Macon, a member of the Cherokee Nation, was the shooter and charges him with first-degree murder in Indian Country, using a firearm in the course of a crime of violence or drug trafficking crime, and causing the death of someone while committing the crime.
Macon, 30, met up with the driver of Crook's vehicle, who identified himself to emergency responders as Crook's boyfriend, at a gas station near the intersection shortly before following their vehicle out of the parking lot, authorities allege.
People are also reading…
The boyfriend, who initially gave police a false name and was later arrested on federal warrants, told detectives he heard glass break as he was driving west near the intersection and saw Crook slumped in her front passenger seat, the complaint states.
Other people told federal agents that Crook's boyfriend dealt drugs and that Macon owed him money, according to the complaint.
In an interview with investigators, Macon claimed self-defense and said he did not intend for anyone to get hurt despite detectives' having earlier overheard him take a different tune on a phone call with an associate.
"I ain't playing no games," Macon reportedly said on the call. "I know he (the boyfriend) respect it now, too."
Agents found four firearms while serving a search warrant at the south Tulsa apartment where Macon lived with his girlfriend, and Macon was arrested.
Originally booked into the Tulsa County jail, Macon was released to federal custody Thursday morning, according to jail records.
The investigation into Crook's death remains ongoing, Watkins said.
Crook was the city's 66th homicide victim this year and Tulsa's 10th teen killed. Crook is the second female in the age group to be slain, following that of 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo, who was killed while riding in a car that was shot at in July at the Center of the Universe landmark downtown.
What you missed this week in notable Tulsa crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Tulsa World.
The former Tulsa County Commission candidate has adamently denied any knowledge of or involvement in sending out the prefilled absentee ballots in question.
Edmond state Rep. Ryan Martinez asked police officers if he should call the governor when they arrested him last week for suspension of driving under the influence, his second such offense since 2014.
The killing was the second reported at the Sunset Plaza apartments this year.
Tayveon Harring, 22, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the July 31 death of 17-year-old Terek Chairs, police said.
"We learned there is great value in having officers on horseback for situations like police searches, patrol operations and managing crowded events," Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said.
Officers found "numerous" cartridge cases at the shooting scene along with bullet holes in a nearby building and vehicle, a news release states.
A 53-year-old man was found dead last Thursday just north of the IDL on Boston Avenue.
The payment settles all claims between the Emergency Medical Services Authority and American Medical Response Ambulance Service Inc., which sued each other amid a falling out in 2020.
The shop had hosted a local artist's installation in which the servers were drag queens.
From July to September, 104 people were arrested for human-trafficking-related offenses and 29 victims were rescued, according to the Police Department.
A prosecutor is asking for a new trial date for Karl Allen Fontenot, more than three years after a judge threw out his Pontotoc County murder conviction "based on the numerous constitutional violations that occurred in this case."
Oneta Power Inc. had already dropped its jurisdictional challenge based on the McGirt ruling.
The slaying happened Thursday on Boston Avenue just north of the IDL. The man, who has not been identified, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, and his vehicle was missing.
Jakyree Butler was 16 when police say he fatally shot 22-year-old Shermiya Breed, who was found in a crashed car in a neighborhood near 36th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd.
In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes across the state—more than enough to account for a deadly, impaired-driving crash every single day of the year.
In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes across the state—more than enough to account for a deadly, impaired-driving crash every single day of the year.
A judge imposed near-maximum or maximum sentences for every charge James Cato faced in the June 2021 crash, which occurred while he was driving with cocaine in his system.
Each victim purchased the cards for thousands of dollars, only to learn later that the cards they received were fake, the Tulsa Police Department reported in a Facebook post.
After being escorted out of the hospital, the man got into his vehicle and rammed into a security vehicle. He then sped toward the security officers, attempting to hit them, and the officers "fired one shot each at the vehicle in self-defense," Saint Francis said in a press statement.