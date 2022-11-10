19-year-old woman fatally shot in east Tulsa was in ‘wrong place with the wrong people,’ detectives say

The 19-year-old woman who was fatally shot in east Tulsa last weekend was in the "wrong place with the wrong people," detectives have determined.

Aliza Crook was shot in the head as she rode in a vehicle a shooter targeted Sunday evening near 11th Street and Garnett Road, Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said. Declared brain dead, Crook, an organ donor, died Wednesday, federal investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

The complaint names alleges that Rahmon Macon, a member of the Cherokee Nation, was the shooter and charges him with first-degree murder in Indian Country, using a firearm in the course of a crime of violence or drug trafficking crime, and causing the death of someone while committing the crime.

Macon, 30, met up with the driver of Crook's vehicle, who identified himself to emergency responders as Crook's boyfriend, at a gas station near the intersection shortly before following their vehicle out of the parking lot, authorities allege.

The boyfriend, who initially gave police a false name and was later arrested on federal warrants, told detectives he heard glass break as he was driving west near the intersection and saw Crook slumped in her front passenger seat, the complaint states.

Other people told federal agents that Crook's boyfriend dealt drugs and that Macon owed him money, according to the complaint.

In an interview with investigators, Macon claimed self-defense and said he did not intend for anyone to get hurt despite detectives' having earlier overheard him take a different tune on a phone call with an associate.

"I ain't playing no games," Macon reportedly said on the call. "I know he (the boyfriend) respect it now, too."

Agents found four firearms while serving a search warrant at the south Tulsa apartment where Macon lived with his girlfriend, and Macon was arrested.

Originally booked into the Tulsa County jail, Macon was released to federal custody Thursday morning, according to jail records.

The investigation into Crook's death remains ongoing, Watkins said.

Crook was the city's 66th homicide victim this year and Tulsa's 10th teen killed. Crook is the second female in the age group to be slain, following that of 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo, who was killed while riding in a car that was shot at in July at the Center of the Universe landmark downtown.