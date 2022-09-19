 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old dies in crash on Oklahoma 33 in Creek County

A 19-year-old driver was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash near Kellyville.

Carson Boyle of Cushing was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on Oklahoma 33 in Creek County around 6:15 a.m. when his truck went off the road, according to a preliminary crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the truck rolled three times after leaving the right side of the road, and Boyle was ejected from the vehicle about 80 feet. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the report.

