The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 19 more deaths form COVID-19 and 666 new cases of the virus Wednesday. 

The death toll has risen to 763 across the state with 54,838 cases confirmed since March.

Although Tulsa County reported no new fatal cases, Rogers County accounted for seven dead, one woman and six men over 65. Three of the deaths reported Wednesday were identified in the past 24 hours.

Cherokee County reported a woman's death aged 36-49, while Creek County reported a man's death in the 50-64 age group. One woman over 65 each died in Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties, and a man over 65 reportedly died in Mayes County. 

Tulsa County reported 155 new cases Wednesday, keeping the county's case trend line mostly flat. Hospitalization numbers dropped slightly Wednesday, with 533 reported hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases. 

Wednesday's reported cases brings the state's 7-day rolling average to 702, with 54,838 cases and 763 deaths since the pandemic began. 

COVID-19 confirmed cases, deaths

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Below are the number of confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. today.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 12,714

Deaths: 128

Active cases: 1,513

7-day rolling average: 135

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 54,838 (+666)

Deaths: 763 (+19)

Active cases: 7,661 (-251)

7-day rolling average: 702

Current hospitalizations/total: 533/4,609

United States

Confirmed cases: 5,788,185

Deaths: 178,758

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 23,951,902

Deaths: 820,835

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

