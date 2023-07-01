Caring for two young children already and several months pregnant with her third, Jaimee Collett arrived in Tulsa with one priority: to find a safer place for her family.

“We were living in a domestic violence situation and needed a place to go,” she said. “And God brought us here.”

Eight years later, Collett is more convinced than ever that God is looking out for her. And the best evidence, she said, is where she and her children eventually found a home.

“It’s the nicest place I’ve ever lived as a single parent, that’s for sure,” said Collett, one of the original residents of the River West apartment community in west Tulsa. “I really like that we do not feel poor because of our surroundings or the way that the neighborhood looks.”

The largest ever affordable housing endeavor in Tulsa, the $180 million River West project, which aims to transform one of city’s most neglected neighborhoods into a thriving mixed-income housing development, is entering its sixth and final phase just three years after construction began.

A federal Choice Neighborhoods project focusing on the Eugene Field neighborhood, the effort includes not just improved housing options but also various wraparound services to support residents.

The Tulsa Housing Authority, with co-developer The Michaels Organization, reported last week that $25 million in financing has been secured for the final phase.

The biggest phase yet, it will add three apartment buildings comprising 80 units, bringing total River West housing to 435 mixed-income apartments. The phase should be complete by summer 2024.

Jeff Hall, THA vice president of development services, said it feels “surreal” that the end of the project is now in sight.

“We didn’t start construction on the first phase until April of 2020,” he said. “And now we’re starting construction on the final phase just three years later, and in spite of COVID. It’s pretty, pretty amazing.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum praised the effort, noting that it represents “the citywide recognition that more housing units need to be developed in Tulsa.”

“This project is just the beginning of our efforts to provide access to more housing opportunities, and I’m thankful for Tulsa Housing Authority and everyone who played a role in seeing this project through.”

The phase five units are still under construction, but the first four phases are all leasing now, Hall said. The success so far, he added, has only reaffirmed what project backers believed going in.

“A lot of people ask, ‘Will mixed income work?’ and our answer has always been ‘Yeah, it will work.’ But now we can point to the proof,” Hall said.

Some of that proof, he said, is in the high return rate for families who were relocated from older apartments that were torn down to make way for the new ones. More than 93% have come back.

Also, he said, there’s the demand for the market-rate units, which make up 26% of the overall development.

“Our wait lists for the market units are incredibly high, and we anticipate the same for phase six,” Hall said. “Anyone that has a choice in where they want to live are choosing here at a pretty surprising rate.”

The final 80 units will include 24 market-rate units, along with 39 subsidized replacement units and 17 additional tax credit units.

The two- and three-story structures, which will be built on the site of the former Brightwaters Apartments, will front Historic Route 66 and include balconies.

Hall said the success of River West has paved the way for a second Tulsa Choice Neighborhoods project, this one greenlighted for north Tulsa.

THA and the city were awarded a second Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant in September 2022 for the redevelopment of the Comanche Park Apartments as part of the Envision Comanche/36N project plan.

Return rate

The idea for River West, which traces back over a decade, first became a reality in 2017 when THA and the city of Tulsa were awarded a $30 million federal CNI grant.

The city’s part included $26 million in infrastructure and stormwater improvements.

The project also received funding support from the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Phase one relocation, affecting 69 families, began in April 2019.

Collett’s family was among those who were relocated and chose to return.

They now live in a River West townhouse, where she homeschools her children: Rylee, 14; Adelaide, 12; and Mireilee, 8.

Collett, who works at Aim High Academy, said she hopes River West will be the blessing for other families that it has been for hers.

“You can’t change your choices in life,” she said. “But this does give you the option to choose better for your family.”

One of the lessons Collett is teaching her children is to appreciate and help take care of their home. They do their part, picking up litter whenever they see it around the community.

“Whenever I see this place given to us and made for us, I know that it took a lot of people to get it there — a lot of people advocating for us. We just want to help keep it nice,” Collett said.

Project partner Urban Strategies Inc., the organization working directly with residents, providing relocation and wraparound services, is involved with similar projects in 22 cities. The return rate for residents at River West is the highest of any of its projects.

“I think a lot of it is our collaboration,” said Haley Buzzard, senior project manager. “We have some really great partners.”

Family support specialists work directly with residents, building relationships. Partner organizations help with job training and economic mobility support.

“As we see people returning, they’re wanting to do more,” Buzzard said. “They’re wanting to get that job training, and they’re wanting to better their lives.”

She said after the project finishes next year, Urban Strategies will still have a presence on site to continue outreach.

Officials said the new north Tulsa project makes Tulsa one of only a few cities nationwide to have two active Choice Neighborhoods projects. It brings Tulsa’s total Choice Neighborhoods investment from HUD to $85 million.

Hall said the expectation with the upcoming project is to “replicate the recipe of success” at River West.

“We actually just submitted for that first phase of financing,” he said. “It’s just a testament of all of our partners, USI, our financing partners, and then of course our team here at THA.”

For more information, go to riverwesttulsa.com.

River West impact Residents of River West are already experiencing positive outcomes from the redevelopment project. Among them: • Average annual household income for residents has risen from $8,811 in 2018 to $20,097 in 2022, a 128% increase. • 41% of adult residents are employed, an 8% increase from 2021. • Adult residents reporting they do not have adequate income to support basic needs has decreased 48% since 2018. • 58% of school-age residents are enrolled in out-of-school programming, up from 29% in 2021. • 86% of target residents are connected to a primary care provider, an 18% increase from 2018. Source: Urban Strategies Inc.

