18-year-old from Owasso was driving 150 mph before double-fatality crash, police say

An 18-year-old Owasso man was allegedly driving 150 mph in the wrong lane of a Payne County highway before a head-on crash that killed two people last weekend, police say.
Luke Christopher House, 18, faces prosecution for second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Ryan Begnaud, 18, and Jeremi Smith, 40, according to a Stillwater Police Department news release.
Around 4:15 a.m. Oct. 15, House was reportedly driving a white Ford Mustang east in the westbound lanes of Oklahoma 51 with Begnaud in the passenger seat. Vehicle data shows House was driving over 150 mph, the release states.
The Mustang struck a westbound Chevy Impala head on, according to police. Smith was a passenger in the Impala; its driver remains hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash.
House was flown from the scene to a hospital and was released the next day, police said.
