 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

17-year-old killed in weekend drive-by shooting identified

  • Updated
  • 0

A 17-year-old boy killed in a Saturday drive-by shooting has been identified.

Demarion Brown was found dead in the street in the 1500 block of East 48th Street North after a 911 caller heard multiple gunshots about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Another victim, 15, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the leg, Tulsa police said in a social media post.

Police said the believe based on witness reports the victims were walking down the street when they were "fired upon by occupants in a passing car."

No arrests have been made, police said.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call TPD’s non-emergency number 918-596-9222. Call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS to remain anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable! New Jersey toddler with Down syndrome takes first steps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert