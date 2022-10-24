17-year-old killed in weekend drive-by shooting identified

A 17-year-old boy killed in a Saturday drive-by shooting has been identified.

Demarion Brown was found dead in the street in the 1500 block of East 48th Street North after a 911 caller heard multiple gunshots about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Another victim, 15, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the leg, Tulsa police said in a social media post.

Police said the believe based on witness reports the victims were walking down the street when they were "fired upon by occupants in a passing car."

No arrests have been made, police said.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call TPD’s non-emergency number 918-596-9222. Call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS to remain anonymous.