17-year-old girl dies in crash west of Sand Springs

A 17-year-old Sand Springs girl died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Sand Springs, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The girl was driving a 2007 Hyundai Veracruz on 41st Street when it ran off the road and crashed at 193rd West Avenue about 10:30 a.m., according to a trooper's report.

No passengers were in the vehicle. The driver, whose name was not released because of her age, was wearing a seat belt, and her airbags deployed, the OHP reported.

An unrelated fatal crash east of Sand Springs was reported by the OHP later that evening.

David Shane Crockett, 42, of Stillwater died in that crash, which occurred about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of West 51st Street, troopers reported.

In yet another area crash, a Mannford woman was killed in a collision in Cleveland, Oklahoma, on Friday morning, the OHP reported.