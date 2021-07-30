17-year-old girl dies in crash west of Sand Springs

A 17-year-old Sand Springs girl died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Sand Springs, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The girl was driving a 2007 Hyundai Veracruz on 41st Street when it ran off the road and crashed at 193rd West Avenue about 10:30 a.m., according to a trooper's report.
No passengers were in the vehicle. The driver, whose name was not released because of her age, was wearing a seat belt, and her airbags deployed, the OHP reported.
An unrelated fatal crash east of Sand Springs was reported by the OHP later that evening.
David Shane Crockett, 42, of Stillwater died in that crash, which occurred about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of West 51st Street, troopers reported.
In yet another area crash, a Mannford woman was killed in a collision in Cleveland, Oklahoma, on Friday morning, the OHP reported.
Troopers said Renee Loewen-Johns, 45, pulled out from a stop sign on Oklahoma 48 into the path of a garbage truck that was eastbound on U.S.64 about 10:25 a.m. The truck and her 2007 Chevrolet Silverado collided, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her 20-year-old passenger, Courtney Miller of Mannford, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in poor condition, the OHP reported. Another passenger, a 1-year-old boy from Mannford, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.
The truck driver was treated for a broken kneecap at a Cleveland hospital and released, the OHP said.
Seat belts were in use in both vehicles, and the toddler was secured in a rear-facing car seat, troopers said.