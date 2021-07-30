17-year-old girl dies in crash west of Sand Springs; details under investigation

An unidentified 17-year-old girl was killed early Wednesday after crashing near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The fatality crash occurred about 10:30 a.m., according to a trooper's report. Another, apparently unrelated fatality crash was reported by OHP later that evening near Sand Springs.
The 17-year-old was driving a 2007 Hyundai Veracruz on West 41st Street at 193rd West Avenue at the time of the crash due to failure to maintain lane, a preliminary report states.
No passengers were in the vehicle; airbags reportedly deployed in the crash. The driver was wearing a seat belt, troopers say.
