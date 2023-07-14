The public is invited Saturday to help mark the 160th anniversary of the largest Civil War battle in pre-statehood Oklahoma.

The annual memorial service commemorating the Battle of Honey Springs is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitors Center near Checotah.

The event is free and open to the public.

John Beaver, curator for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Cultural Center and Archives, will be the guest speaker.

The program will be held outside on the lawn of the visitor center, and include opening remarks from site director Adam Lynn, and the presentation of colors by the color guard and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Honor Guard.

The annual event commemorates the largest of approximately 107 documented Civil War military engagements fought throughout Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma.

The engagement took place at the Honey Springs settlement in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation on July 17, 1863. Around 9,000 Union and Confederate troops, mostly Native and African Americans, were involved in the battle. After a decisive Union victory, Confederates lost control of Indian Territory north of the Arkansas River. The Union victory also ensured federal control of Fort Gibson in Indian Territory and Fort Smith in Arkansas.

For more information, call 918-617-7125 or email honeysprings@history.ok.gov.

