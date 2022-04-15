16-year-old reported missing; Broken Arrow police seek help to find him

Broken Arrow Police have asked for help after a 16-year-old boy was reported missing.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the call of a missing juvenile at a residence in the 4000 block of South Yellowood Avenue. Timothy Josiah Martin, 16, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jogging pants, according to a news release from Officer Christopher Walker.

Martin’s parents say they’re concerned that Josiah may be depressed about academic issues at school. He left his cellphone and other important items before leaving, they said, and he does not drive.

Police say the circumstances are not to the level of an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 918-259-8400 and refer to case number 22-2529.