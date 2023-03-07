A 15-year-old Glenpool boy was found safe Tuesday after an alert was issued Monday evening in connection with his disappearance.
Tyler Robinson was found in Van Buren, Arkansas, with a noncustodial parent and appeared not to have been abducted, Mandy Vavrinak of Crossroads Communications said in a news release Tuesday.
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
