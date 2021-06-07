 Skip to main content
14-year-old Glenpool girl killed in crash near Catoosa; 16-year-old in critical condition
A collision near Catoosa on Sunday afternoon left a 14-year-old girl dead and a 16-year-old girl hospitalized.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. on U.S. 412 eastbound near Rogers County Road 4115, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported.

The crash remains under investigation, but troopers say a 16-year-old driver from Glenpool was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition. Her 14-year-old passenger, also of Glenpool, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither girl's name has been released.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 23-year-old Hulbert man, and his 17-year-old passenger refused medical treatment at the scene.

