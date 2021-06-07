 Skip to main content
14-year-old girl killed in crash near Catoosa, troopers say
A collision Sunday afternoon near Catoosa left a 14-year-old girl dead and a 16-year-old girl hospitalized.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported the crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. on U.S. 412 eastbound near 4115 Road in Rogers County.

The crash remains under investigation, but troopers say a 16-year-old driver from Glenpool was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with multiple injuries. Her 14-year-old passenger, also of Glenpool, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Neither have been identified.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 23-year-old Hulbert man, and his 17-year-old passenger refused medical treatment at the crash scene. 

Airbags reportedly were equipped and deployed in both vehicles.

