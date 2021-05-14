 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
14-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run collision in east Tulsa
0 comments

14-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run collision in east Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 14-year-old boy died from injuries he suffered in a hit-and-run collision in east Tulsa on Thursday, police reported. 

The teen, who has not been identified, was one of three who reportedly stole a tip jar from a taco truck near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue before fleeing. 

A black Dodge Charger struck the boy in the street as the three ran around 10 p.m. The vehicle fled the scene. 

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died, a news release states. 

Police continue to search for the Charger and its driver. 

Anyone with information in the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Online posts hijacked to push COVID-19 falsehoods

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches
Race Massacre

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches

  • Updated

The commission met into the night Monday as pressure mounted to expel some of its most prominent members, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, while it dealt with potentially crippling legislation, the completion of the Greenwood Rising History Center, and an announcement by the New Black Panther Party and affiliated organizations that 1,000 armed black men will march in Tulsa on the weekend of the observance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News