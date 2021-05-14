14-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run collision in east Tulsa

A 14-year-old boy died from injuries he suffered in a hit-and-run collision in east Tulsa on Thursday, police reported.

The teen, who has not been identified, was one of three who reportedly stole a tip jar from a taco truck near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue before fleeing.

A black Dodge Charger struck the boy in the street as the three ran around 10 p.m. The vehicle fled the scene.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died, a news release states.

Police continue to search for the Charger and its driver.

Anyone with information in the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.