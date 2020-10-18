14% of Tulsans are Black compared to 8% of Tulsa police. Why are minorities underrepresented in law enforcement?

Of 221 on TCSO’s sworn force, nine are Hispanic, about 4%. About 13.3% of the Tulsa County population identifies as Hispanic, according to Census Bureau figures.

“Ultimately the goal — it would be great to have a staff that was 100% in line with what our population is,” Roebuck said. “We want to have a force that is reflective of our community, but at the end of the day we value diversity but also want people that want to do this job.”

Broken Arrow

In Broken Arrow, the 152-member police force serves a population about one-fourth the size of Tulsa. While the non-Hispanic white population is about 70.4%, records provided by the city indicate 83% of the force is white.

The seven Black officers on the force account for 4.6% of total sworn members. Black residents represent about 3.7% of the population in Broken Arrow.

The two Hispanics on the force combine to account for 1.3% of the total sworn force in a city where 8.9% of the population is Hispanic.

In all, minorities make up about 17% of Broken Arrow Police force while about 29.6% of the Broken Arrow population are among minority groups.