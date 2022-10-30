12-year-old girl critically injured in hayride incident near Grove

A 12-year-old girl was taken to a Tulsa hospital with critical injuries after being being run over by a tractor during a hayride near Grove on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

The Delaware, Oklahoma, girl was one of 15 passengers on a hayride being pulled by a tractor on county roads East 310 and North 650 about 7:07 p.m. Saturday, when she fell off the hayride and the trailer rain over her, troopers reported.

The OHP said the tractor was traveling east on county road 310, about 2 miles east of Grove in Delaware County, when the incident occurred.

The girl was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where she was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, trunk internal, trunk external and leg injuries, the OHP said.

The Kubota Tractor pulling the trailer was being driven by a 60-year-old man, who was not injured, the OHP said. His condition was apparently normal, troopers said.

In addition to the girl who was injured, passengers on the trailer included six adults and eight children.

The weather was rainy and the roadway was wet at the time of the incident, the OHP said.